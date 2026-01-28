Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches projects, schemes worth Rs 138 crore in Darbhanga dist

Darbhanga (Bihar), Jan 28 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched development projects and schemes worth around Rs 138 crore in Darbhanga district during his ‘Samridhi Yatra’, officials said.

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in the district.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM laid the foundation stone for 50 projects/schemes worth Rs 105 crore and inaugurated 40 projects worth Rs 33 crore. The CM also inspected the under-construction inter-state bus terminal located at Delhi Mor in Darbhanga city".

Kumar also discussed the ongoing construction of Shobhan Dam-Makia road, a four-lane approach road up to the proposed AIIMS on Shobhan Bypass, widening and strengthening of the Shobhan-Ekmi road and modernisation and conservation work of the Mithila Research Institute with officials, the statement said.

Besides, the upgradation and construction of an elevated corridor from Darbhanga Railway Station to Amas–Darbhanga Expressway via Donar Chowk and Karpuri Chowk, and from Karpuri Chowk to Ekmi Chowk via Laheriasarai Chowk and Lohia Chowk, were discussed, the statement said.

The CM also discussed beautification and development works at Baba Kusheshwarsthan, Ahilya Asthan, and Ganga Sagar, as well as Harahi and Dighi ponds.

Kumar instructed officials that all development works should be completed on time.

He also inspected the under-construction Civil Enclave near Darbhanga Airport and reviewed the identified land for the construction of a logistics park and cargo hub, it said.

The CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni and senior officials of different departments. PTI PKD MNB