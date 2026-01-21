Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches projects, schemes worth Rs 538 crore in Saran during Samridhi Yatra

Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched several development projects and schemes worth around Rs 538 crore in Saran district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'.

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects during the yatra.

According to a statement by the CMO, "Kumar laid the foundation stone for 45 schemes worth Rs 451 crore and inaugurated 24 schemes worth Rs 87 crore in Saran district. He inspected the newly constructed building of the government ITI and reviewed classrooms, mechanical diesel workshop, electrical workshop, and other facilities, and interacted with the students".

Kumar also inaugurated 'Didi Ka Silai Ghar', a training-cum-manufacturing centre being operated by the Radhe Krishna Jeevika Women Cluster Federation.

Kumar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Labour Resources Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit and senior officials of various departments.