Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches projects worth Rs 123 crore in Jehanabad district

Jehanabad (Bihar), Sep 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 123 crore in Jehanabad district.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), "The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 123 crore in Jehanabad district. These included a panchayat bhavan at Kalpa village, an SC/ST-cum-women’s police station, and barracks for women constables. He also laid the foundation stones for additional buildings for the district police in the area." However, opposition leaders alleged that local MLAs — Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav (RJD) and Ram Bali Singh Yadav of CPI(ML) Liberation —were prevented from attending the event at Kalpa village.

While Mohan represents Jehanabad Assembly seat, Ram Bali Singh Yadav is the legislator from Ghoshi.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, "Despite repeated attempts, both MLAs were not allowed to reach the venue of the CM’s function by security personnel. This is highly undemocratic. People want to know what the CM is trying to hide from the opposition." He also referenced a similar incident where CPI(ML) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad was barred from attending an inauguration event on September 5.

Earlier, Kumar inspected ongoing construction work on Patna-Gaya-Dobhi link road near Saristabad village, the statement added.