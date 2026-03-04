Bihar CM Nitish Kumar likely to file nomination for RS polls Thursday, say sources

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna on Thursday, according to sources, indicating the state may get a new CM.

The JD(U) president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said.

"JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin will file their nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah will remain present on the occasion," a source in the NDA told PTI.

Asked if Kumar will also resign as Bihar chief minister, the source said it will happen in due course of time.