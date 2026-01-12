Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says rule of law prevails in state, praises police

Patna, Jan 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday praised the state police force and said that because of them, the "rule of law is prevailing in the state." He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day State-Level Police Conference 2026 at the police headquarters here.

"Police play an important role in maintaining law and order in society. I must say that the rule of law is prevailing in Bihar," Kumar said.

"I expect all police officers to work with honesty, alertness and strictness to ensure effective crime control in the state", he said while addressing the gathering.

The CM also inaugurated the Prohibition and State Excise Control Bureau and a separate cyber crime and security unit.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, DGP Vinay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department), Arvind Kumar Choudhary, among others.

Prior to the event, the CM inspected the 'Jeevika Didi Ki Rasoi' at the police headquarters. PTI PKD MNB