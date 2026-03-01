Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 75, PM, several leaders greet him

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar turned 75 on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several leaders greeting him on his birthday.

The Prime Minister posted on X, "Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar's progress over the last several years." His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives, Modi said.

The PM also "prayed for Kumar's long and healthy life." Shah also greeted Kumar on his birthday.

He wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. Under your leadership, the NDA in Bihar is working with dedication for the development and progress of the people of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life." Extending birthday wishes to Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan prayed for his "good health, longevity and a life full of achievements".

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also wished Kumar on his birthday.

"Best wishes to CM Nitish Kumar, the architect of development who has carried the policy of good governance and justice-led growth to every citizen and is leading Bihar to new heights of progress," Choudhary posted on X.

Sinha wrote on X, "Under your guidance, the NDA government has given a new direction to the development of Bihar, which was once considered backward." Through good governance, social justice, and strong expansion of infrastructure, you have firmly advanced the dream of a developed Bihar, Sinha said.

He said that Kumar's "honesty, simplicity and dedication to public service" has been inspirational all throughout.

NDA allies in Bihar, including LJP(RV)'s Chirag Paswan, RLM's Upendra Kushwaha and HAM's Jitan Ram Majhi greeted Nitish Kumar on his birthday.

Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi wished for Bihar CM's "good health and long life", Rajya Sabha MP Kushwaha described him as his "elder brother" and a "beacon of all-round development of the state on the principles of social justice." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Arunachal Pradesh DyCM Chowna Mein also wished Kumar on the occasion.

JD(U) leaders, including Ashok Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Vijay Choudhary and others, greeted the Bihar CM on his 75th birthday. PTI SUK RG