Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to enter politics, says JD(U) leader

Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) The entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into politics has been finalised, and the decision will soon be announced formally by the JD(U), state minister Sharwan Kumar said on Tuesday.

The senior JD(U) leader said Nishant will be given a "bigger responsibility" in the party.

"Now, it's clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now party workers and supporters are upbeat with the decision ahead of Holi," he told PTI.

"He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two," said the minister.

Asked if Nishant can be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar said, "Anything can happen." Kumar, who has been a minister in the state cabinet for more than a decade, is considered very close to the CM.

Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni said JD(U) workers have been demanding Nishant Kumar's entry into active politics for several years.

"Now, it has been finalised. We are quite happy with the decision," Sahni, also a JD(U) leader, told PTI.

Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary said, "It is a big Holi gift for the party's rank and file and also the people of the state. Nishant's entry into active politics will certainly benefit the party. He is a photocopy of our leader, Nitish Kumar." JD(U) ally BJP also welcomed Nishant's entry into politics.

"I welcome the new generation to enter politics. I thank the CM for leading the NDA in the recent assembly elections. It is a matter of great happiness that Nishant Kumar will now enter politics with the support of the CM and his family, and we wholeheartedly welcome him," Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal told PTI Video.

"He is certainly an educated young leader, holding a BTech degree, and is a well-grounded individual. Every event happens in its own time, and perhaps now the right time has arrived. His entry should be warmly welcomed," said the former state BJP president.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16. The last date for filing nominations is March 5.

The elections will be held as the tenures of JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and RLM's Upendra Kushwaha are ending.

As per the latest tally in the state legislature, all five seats would now go to the ruling NDA. However, the RJD has decided to field its candidates to ensure the election is not decided unopposed. PTI PKD SOM