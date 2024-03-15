Bihar CM Nitish likely to expand his ministry

Patna, March 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's council of ministers is likely to be expanded on Friday, highly placed sources said.

They said a communication in this regard has been sent to the Raj Bhavan where the new ministers are likely to take oath around 6.30pm.

BJP, the largest constituent of the ruling NDA, is expected to get the lion's share, with a dozen ministerial berths.

Those whose names are doing the rounds include former deputy CM Renu Devi and ex-ministers Mangal Pandey and Neeraj Singh "Bablu".

Additionally, several new faces are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, following the chief minister's return to the NDA fold in late January.

According to JD(U) sources, the party is likely to re-induct leaders like CM's confidant Ashok Chaudhary, besides Ratnesh Sada and Leshi Singh, all of whom were ministers in the previous Mahagathbandhan government. The number of JD(U) leaders who may get a chance was not clear.

At present, the council of ministers, which can have more than 30 members, has a total strength of nine. Three are from BJP, including Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, while four, including the CM, belong to JD(U).

Besides, Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh and Santosh Suman of Hindustani Awam Morcha are ministers. PTI NAC MNB