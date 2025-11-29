Bihar CM pays tributes to his late father at his native village

Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday paid homage to his late father and freedom fighter Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh on the latter's death anniversary at the family's native village, Kalyan Bigha.

Kumar offered floral tributes at the memorial garden named after his father.

According to a press release issued by his office, the Bihar CM garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter at Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh Smriti Vatika.

The chief minister also paid floral tributes at the statues of his late mother Parmeshwari Devi and late wife Manju Sinha on the occasion.

Members of the chief minister's family, including his elder brother Satish Kumar, relatives, and close associates joined him in offering tributes to the departed family members.

During the visit, the chief minister also performed rituals at the Bhagwati Temple in the village and fed fish at a nearby pond.

According to the statement, Kumar met local residents, enquired about their well-being, and listened to their concerns. He directed officials accompanying him to take necessary steps to resolve the issues raised by villagers.

Several political leaders and public representatives were present on the occasion, including MP Kaushalendra Kumar, MLAs Krishna Murari Sharan, Jitendra Kumar, Kaushal Kishore, and Ruhail Ranjan, Legislative Council members Sanjay Kumar Singh and Lalan Sarraf, and JD(U) national general secretary Manish Kumar Verma, among others. PTI SUK ACD