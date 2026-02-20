Bihar CM reduced to 'puppet', criminals roaming free with impunity: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Claiming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been reduced to a "puppet" in the hands of the BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged on Friday that criminals were operating freely across the state.

Addressing reporters outside the assembly, Yadav said the NDA government has established a "dartantra" (system of fear) in the state.

"The situation in Bihar is extremely unfortunate. Our CM appears unconscious and unconcerned about ground realities. The BJP is using him like a puppet," he claimed.

The RJD leader claimed that crime is rampant not only in Bihar but across BJP-ruled states.

Yadav pointed out that the chief minister traditionally retains the Home and Law departments but alleged that Kumar has been "so weakened" that these key portfolios have effectively been taken away from him.

Accusing the government of shielding criminals, he said those committing crimes have become 'vijay' (victorious) and 'samrat' (king) in the state -- an apparent reference to Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary.

"There is no shame left in this government. Criminals are carrying out a naked dance of crime fearlessly and with impunity," he alleged.

Yadav further claimed that opposition leaders are threatened whenever they raise questions and accused the ruling alliance of behaving like "goons".

"The government neither provides proper answers nor takes appropriate action. It has given full protection to criminals in Bihar," he added.