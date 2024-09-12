Bihar CM, RJD leaders condole death of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Patna, Sep 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Samrat Choudhary expressed their sorrow over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away after a prolonged illness in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement saying, "Saddened by the passing of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury. His death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and society. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters." In a post on X, Choudhary wrote, "Pained by the passing of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechury. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." RJD chief Lalu Prasad paid tribute on X, stating, "Lal Salam and humble tribute to Comrade Sitaram Yechury. Comrade, you shouldn’t have gone so early!" RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his grief on X and wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury ji. He was a leader who fought for the poor and had a friendly personality. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to Indian politics. I pray to God to give him a place in his holy feet." PTI PKD MNB