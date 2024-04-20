Bihar CM slams Lalu for promoting dynasty politics

Katihar, Apr 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a swipe at his rival RJD president Lalu Prasad for promoting his sons and daughters in politics.

The JD(U) chief was addressing an election rally in Katihar in favour of NDA's Lok Sabha nominee Dulal Chandra Goswami.

While Kumar didn't mention anyone by name, his remarks seemed to target Prasad's political dynasty, which includes his wife Rabri Devi, who became the chief minister of Bihar when Prasad had to step down due to his conviction in the fodder scam.

Kumar's remarks also appeared to allude to Prasad's son and heir apparent, Tejashwi Yadav, who served as deputy CM during the Mahagathbandhan government.

Kumar questioned, "Does anybody beget so many children?" clearly alluding to Prasad's nine offspring, and remarked, "First sons were promoted and now is the turn of daughters," in light of Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, elder sisters of Tejashwi Yadav, and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar returned to the NDA in January after dumping the RJD, two years after he had left the ruling NDA alliance to join the Mahagathbandhan. PTI COR PKD MNB