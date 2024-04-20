Bihar CM slams Lalu for promoting dynasty politics; RJD chief's son and daughter hit back

Patna/Katihar/Purnea, Apr 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a swipe at his rival RJD president Lalu Prasad for promoting his sons and daughters in politics.

The JD(U) chief was addressing an election rally in Katihar in favour of NDA's Lok Sabha nominee Dulal Chandra Goswami.

While Kumar didn't mention anyone by name, his remarks seemed to target Prasad's political dynasty, which includes his wife Rabri Devi, who became the chief minister of Bihar when Prasad had to step down due to his conviction in the fodder scam.

Kumar's remarks also appeared to allude to Prasad's son and heir apparent, Tejashwi Yadav, who served as deputy CM during the Mahagathbandhan government.

Kumar questioned, "Itna zyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko baal baccha (Does anybody beget so many children?)", clearly alluding to Prasad's nine offspring, and remarked, "First sons were promoted and now is the turn of daughters," in light of Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, elder sisters of Tejashwi Yadav, and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

"There is a person who talks a lot and takes credit for all the development work", Kumar said in an apparent reference to Tejashwi Yadav, who had served as the deputy CM when the JD(U) president was in the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Kumar returned to the NDA in January after dumping the RJD, two years after he had left the ruling NDA alliance to join the Mahagathbandhan.

Earlier in the day, Kumar addressed a public meeting in Purnea's Banmankhi area from where his party's candidate Santosh Kushwaha is seeking re-election.

"He (Yadav) is trying to take credit for the work I have done. Everybody knows about the state's law and order situation during RJD's regime. They (RJD) did not do any development work, there were no roads in the state. Development started after I became the CM", Kumar said.

Reacting to the Kumar's comment, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna, "With folded hands I am saying that he (Nitish) can say whatever he wants. I respect him and I consider him my guardian. I always pray for his good health. But I would like to ask one question - will personal attacks serve any purpose in the Lok Sabha polls. What will Bihar's people get from such personal attacks. This is not a fight between two families".

"Why doesn't he talk about the special package and special status to Bihar ? Why is he silent about providing better health and education facilities to people. What about providing government jobs to the youths of the state?", Yadav said.

Lalu Prasad's daughter and senior RJD leader Misa Bharti said, "What can I say on this remark of Chacha Ji (Nitish). He was well aware of this fact when the JD(U) was with the 'grand alliance' in Bihar. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stopped speaking about 'dynasty politics', the CM has now started commenting on it".

Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that the BJP is reluctant to take the Bihar CM during its election campaigns. "You people should ask him (Nitish) why is BJP not inviting him to its rallies addressed by party's top leaders ? We know the reason, but the CM should tell the people". PTI COR PKD MNB