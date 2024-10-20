Bihar CM thanks PM for Darbhanga Airport project worth Rs 912 cr

Patna, Oct 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for a Rs 912-crore civil enclave at Darbhanga Airport and said districts of Mithila region and the northern part of the state would benefit from the project.

Earlier in the day, the PM virtually laid the foundation stone for development of the civil enclave at Darbhanga Airport from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar also joined the event from Patna virtually.

"The CM thanked the PM for laying the foundation stone for the development of a new civil enclave at Darbhanga Airport worth around Rs 912 crore," said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

The CM said the project, after completion, will further help in the development of districts of Mithila region and north Bihar.

The state government has already transferred 76.65 acres of land to the Airport Authority of India for development of the civil enclave at Darbhanga Airport, Kumar said in the statement.

In future, the government will continue to provide required support to the Centre for the project, he said.

"The development of the civil enclave will increase the current peak-hour passenger capacity at the airport. Currently, a total of 1,500 passengers travel to and from Darbhanga airport on 10 flights every day. The plan is to increase the number of flights from Darbhanga airport to 50 per day, the statement added. PTI PKD BDC