Bihar CM thanks PM Modi for approving key railway project connecting Ayodhya & Sitamarhi

Patna (Bihar), Oct 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Union Cabinet's nod to double the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi (Punaura Dham)-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections which will enhance rail connectivity for pilgrims traveling between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi.

In a post on X, Kumar wrote, "It's a welcoming decision. With the construction of this railway line, devotees will be able to travel to Sitamarhi (Punaura Dham), the birthplace of goddess Sita, from Ayodhya. For this, I express my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji. Today, the Union Cabinet approved the doubling of the railway line covering approximately 256 km from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi at a cost of Rs 4,553 crore." He added, "In a letter dated September 22, 2024, I had requested the PM regarding better rail connectivity to Sitamarhi (Punaura Dham)." The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the PM, approved two railway projects from the Ministry of Railways, with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 6,798 crore, including the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections, covering 256 km.

Kumar had also requested the introduction of a Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi in his previous letter, stating, "This will ensure better rail connectivity between the two holy towns—the birthplace of Lord Ram and goddess Sita." The state government is developing 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir,' a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district considered the birthplace of Sita. Kumar remarked, "Better rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi will ease travel for the pilgrims who visit both temples—Ram Mandir and Punaura Dham Janki Mandir—in large numbers every day." He expressed gratitude for the introduction of several Vande Bharat trains from various cities in Bihar, adding, "I request you to introduce another Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. The Ministry of Railways should be duly instructed in this regard." The CM further wrote, "It's a matter of great satisfaction that the Central government has already started construction works pertaining to the development of Ram-Janki Marg (from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi). The ministry concerned should be directed to complete the project at the earliest so that pilgrims get better road facilities also between Ram Mandir and Punaura Dham Janki Mandir", CM had written.

A significant number of pilgrims, both domestic and international, visit Punaura Dham, located about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district.

On December 13, 2023, Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the overall development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir.' The state cabinet has approved Rs 72.47 crore for this development project, which has been assigned to the state tourism department.

An official from the tourism department stated, "Under the new development plan, the state government will create 'Sita-Vatika,' 'Luv-Kush Vatika,' a parikrama path, display kiosks, a cafeteria, and children’s play zones." All connecting roads to the pilgrimage site are also being developed, along with thematic gates and parking areas around the site. PTI PKD MNB