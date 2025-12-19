Bihar CM's 'naqab' act unjustifiable, says International Booker Prize winning author Banu Mushtaq

Pune, Dec 19 (PTI) International Booker Prize winning Kannada author, lawyer and activist Banu Mushtaq on Friday condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling down the 'naqab' (veil) of a Muslim woman doctor, calling the act undignified and unbecoming of a constitutional authority.

The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely and sparked a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna when Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment. When doctor Nusrat Parveen came up for her letter, Kumar saw her naqab, said 'what is this' and then removed the veil.

Speaking at the Pune Literature Festival, organised on the sidelines of Pune Book Festival, Mushtaq said, from a feminist perspective, there is no religious injunction in Islam that mandates women to cover their faces.

"Such practices are largely cultural rather than Islamic. While researching the Quran and Hadith, I did not find any directive requiring women to cover their faces. In some regions, women do cover their entire face except the eyes, but that is a cultural practice, not a religious mandate," she said.

Condemning both the conditioning of women to cover their faces and CM Nitish Kumar's conduct, Mushtaq said personal faith should not clash with democratic values, especially in a secular country like India.

"Living in a secular state, as a Muslim woman, I believe my personal faith should not come into conflict with democratic principles. One must exercise that much care. Covering the face could create apprehension among others. The face is a person's identity. There is no religious mandate to cover it, yet it is being done," she said.

The Bihar CM may have wanted to verify the identity of the recipient while handing over the appointment letter, but his action was unjustifiable, Mushtaq said.

"He may have had the right to verify whether the appointment letter was being handed to the correct person, but that does not justify pulling down her hijab. I condemn the act. It is not the conduct expected of an elected public representative holding the office of Chief Minister. He failed to uphold dignity, democratic values, and his constitutional duty," Mushtaq asserted.

Banu further said in a patriarchal social system, women are given no value, and their hard work is not appreciated.

This system expects women to remain silent because if they begin to question it, the very foundation of patriarchy will start to shake, she added.

"Among Indian women, there exists a strong sense of sisterhood. Men also fight for women's rights. Therefore, Indian society is fundamentally very good. While living in a secular country, everyone must ensure their personal beliefs do not hinder democracy," Mushtaq stated.

Mushtaq's book 'Heart Lamp' received the International Booker Prize for 2025. It is a collection of short stories she wrote in Kannada between 1990 and 2023. It was later translated into English.

Heart Lamp exquisitely captures the everyday lives of women and girls in Muslim communities in southern India. PTI SPK BNM