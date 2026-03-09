Bihar CM's son Nishant Kumar plans tour of all 38 Bihar districts

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) A day after formally joining the JD(U), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Monday said he will embark on a statewide tour of all 38 districts of the state in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of his mother Manju Sinha, at a park named after her here, Nishant said he would soon decide on the proposed tour.

"I am planning to tour across the 38 districts of Bihar and will soon take a decision on this front," he said.

Nishant was formally inducted into the party on Sunday, shortly after Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Asked about Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wishing him after his induction into the party, Nishant said, "That is a good thing. I accept that." PTI SUK MNB