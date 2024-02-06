Bihar Cong MLAs camping in Hyderabad visit temple in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Some of the Congress MLAs from Bihar, who are camping here amid fears of poaching by the BJP-led NDA, visited the temple town of Srisailam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, party sources said.

Srisailam, about 215 kms from Hyderabad, is the abode of Lord Mallikarjuna (Shiva).

Telangana Congress sources also said a few MLAs have expressed interest in visiting Charminar, the famous monument in Hyderabad.

The sources said 18 MLAs are staying at a resort at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts.

The Congress legislators, who arrived here on February 4, are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11, they added.

Congress, the second-largest constituent of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, which lost power last week, has 19 MLAs in the state assembly.

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks a trust vote on February 12.

Congress sources in Delhi and Patna on Sunday said more than the BJP, it was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a former ally, which they suspect of trying to poach its MLAs.

Last week, the MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance of Jharkhand stayed at a luxury resort here for three days ahead of the trust vote of the Champai Soren government.

The JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the Jharkhannd assembly on Monday. PTI SJR KH