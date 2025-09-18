Bihar Cong protest alleged allocation of 1,050 acres to industrial house for power plant

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) Bihar Congress leaders on Thursday took out a protest march in the state capital against the alleged allocation of 1,050 acres of land to a particular industrial house in Bhagalpur district at a throwaway price for setting up a power plant.

Led by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, the march started from Sadaqat Ashram, the party's state headquarters, and culminated at Bans Ghat.

A large number of protesters, carrying placards, raised slogans against the central and state governments demanding immediate cancellation of the deal.

Talking to reporters, Rajesh Ram accused the Centre of giving away 1,050 acres to a particular industrial house as a "gift" for setting up a power plant.

"In Bhagalpur's Pirpainti, 10 lakh trees and 1,050 acres have been given to an industrial house to set up a power plant at the rate of Re 1 per year for 33 years. Farmers were intimidated, forced to sign with a pencil, and their land was taken. Then, electricity generated from the plant will be sold to people at a much higher rate", Ram said.

He asserted that when the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in the state after the upcoming assembly polls, this deal will be cancelled.

He alleged that the NDA government in Bihar is mortgaging the future of farmers and youth into the hands of a particular industrial group.

"Allocating 1050 acres and sacrificing 10 lakh trees is not only an injustice to farmers, but also a major loot against the people of Bihar", he said. PTI PKD MNB