Bihar: Congress MP Manoj Kumar injured after being beaten up in apparent incident of road rage

Sasaram, Jan 30 (PTI) Congress MP Manoj Kumar was critically injured on Thursday after a group of people allegedly thrashed him in an apparent incident of road rage in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said.

Kaimur's Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla said Kumar was injured on his head and admitted to a hospital in UP's Varanasi, around 100 km away.

The incident happened in Nathupur village in the Kudra police station area during a procession. The MP's empty vehicle allegedly brushed past some persons in the procession, locals said.

Soon, those in the procession allegedly attacked the driver of the vehicle, and a scuffle ensued. The MP's supporters also reached the spot and allegedly joined the melee.

"The MP also reached the spot and tried to intervene to bring the situation under control, but ended up taking blows from the villagers who were armed with rods and sticks. The MP's bodyguard and PA were also thrashed by the locals," said the SP.

"He suffered injuries on his head. Senior police officers immediately went to the spot and brought the situation under control. The MP was taken to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to a bigger hospital for better treatment," he added.

Complaints were lodged by both sides about the incident, another police officer said.

The allegations are being examined and an investigation is underway, he said.

Condemning the incident, state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said strict action must be taken against those involved in the attack on Kumar, the MP of the SC-reserved seat of Sasaram.

"The incident exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state," he claimed. PTI CORR PKD SOM