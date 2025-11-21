Bihar Congress women's wing chief resigns, dissidents demonstrate outside party office

Patna, Nov 21 (PTI) A week after being drubbed in the assembly polls, the Congress in Bihar was in turmoil on Friday when its women's wing president Sarwat Jahan Fatima stepped down in protest against the denial of a ticket and dissident leaders trashed show-cause notices.

Fatima, the Bihar Mahila Congress president, said she was giving up her post in protest against the fact that only 8 per cent of the party's candidates were women, and she was herself not considered for a ticket, unlike "all my predecessors".

"I have been in the post for 28 months, trying to galvanise women in support of the Congress with the promise that the party will work for their political empowerment. But when it came to tickets, only 8 per cent of the 61 candidates were women," she said.

"There have been at least 12 or 13 persons, all belonging to different communities, who have been Bihar Mahila Congress presidents before me. All of them got party tickets in the elections. But I did not. Hence, I am tendering my resignation from the post," she added.

At the historical Sadaqat Ashram, the state Congress headquarters, chants of "ticket chor party chhod", a slogan that sounded like a parody of Rahul Gandhi's "vote chor gaddi chhod", were raised by disgruntled leaders.

Former state Congress spokesperson Anand Madhav, who is among more than 40 leaders who have been sent show-cause notices over alleged anti-party activities, said, "I have been an old member of the Congress and know the party constitution well. The person who has shot off the notices has no power to do so. Only the AICC general secretary (organisation) is the competent authority." "There are other irregularities, too. The disciplinary committee comprises only three persons, though it should have been five-member strong. Moreover, a reply to a show cause notice is usually sought in two weeks' time, but in this case, the same has been demanded in three days flat," he said.

Madhav claimed that there are also serious questions about loyalty, towards the party, of the man heading the disciplinary committee.

"His photographs with senior BJP leaders have been viral on social media," he claimed.

Office bearers of the party were not available for comments on the allegations.

The disgruntled Congress leaders got infuriated when Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, reached Sadaqat Ashram and tried to pacify them.

Yadav, whose wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, is known to enjoy clout over the party's state in charge, Krishna Allavaru, and is understood to have played a role in the selection of candidates for the assembly polls.

The Congress won only six of the 61 seats it had contested.

Among those who failed to retain their seats were state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram (Kutumba), Shakeel Ahmed Khan (Kadwa) and Ajeet Sharma (Bhagalpur).

The agitated Congress leaders were seen quarrelling with Yadav, whom they accused of colluding with "non-political" Allavaru, and having "put party tickets up for sale". PTI NAC SOM