Bihar cop shot at by cattle smugglers

Samastipur (Bihar), Aug 15 (PTI) A policeman was critically injured after alleged cattle smugglers opened fire on him in Bihar's Samastipur district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Nandkishore Yadav, the in-charge of Mohanpur police outpost, intercepted a truck illegally transporting cattle and arrested three alleged smugglers, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary said.

However, as the accused were being taken to the police station, their associates reached the spot, opened fire on Yadav and fled, Tiwary said.

Yadav was shot near his left eye and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The three alleged cattle smugglers are in custody, the officer said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab their associates. PTI COR PKD ACD