Bihar council chairman takes cognisance of ‘irregularities’ in payments to varsity staff

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh on Friday took cognisance of alleged irregularities in the payment process of employees in three universities hired through outsourcing.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Council through a starred question by BJP MLC Naval Kishore Yadav.

He highlighted that a certain segment of employees of Pataliputra University, Munger University and Purnea University who were hired through outsourcing by a private agency, are "underpaid and live constantly in the fear of losing job".

The chairman said, "If they are paid less than what is allocated for them, then it is a serious concern. I will take it into consideration and ensure appropriate action." Yadav had claimed that although the government was providing above Rs 30,000 per employee to the private agency, it was disbursing only Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000. The concern was echoed by several other MLCs as well.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar also said that his department will carry out special audits to inquire about the alleged discrepancies and take necessary action.

Yadav had also asked whether the government was planning to provide a "60-year job guarantee" to such employees so that they could work without the fear of losing their jobs abruptly.

The guaranteed extension, he said, will also help the government tap into their experience, earned through years of work.

"Whenever a new Vice Chancellor or Registrar is appointed, the employees stand the real risk of losing their jobs. There is a tendency among VCs to appoint preferred persons as employees," he claimed.

The education minister denied the possibility of such a guaranteed extension.

"The mentioned universities are among those established under the Bihar University Act, 1976, and enjoy autonomy of their own. Also, it will not be appropriate for the government to ask the private hiring agencies to keep a person for 60 years," he said. PTI SUK NN