Bihar council seeks security review of registered temples, mutts after recent thefts

Patna, Dec 24 (PTI) The Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) has decided to convene a meeting of office-bearers of the managing committees of all registered temples and mutts across the state to assess their security arrangements in the wake of recent thefts, its chairman Ranbir Nandan said.

Nandan said the meeting would be held in the second week of January, adding that the council has also sought details of funds registered temples and mutts have for shrine security. The council functions under the state's law department.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Nandan said, "In view of the recent incidents of thefts in temples in certain districts, the BSRTC has decided to call a meeting of the office-bearers of the managing committees of all registered temples and mutts." "Suggestions related to better security arrangements at the shrines will be discussed at length in the meeting, and based on the deliberations, the council will urge the state government to provide adequate security arrangements at the shrines," he added.

A gold crown and precious jewellery were stolen from Thawe temple in Gopalganj district on December 17. A day later, thieves decamped with gold jewellery of Goddess Durga and two donation boxes from Dharmnath temple at Bhagwan Bazar area in Saran district. Police have since arrested those involved in the Thawe temple theft case.

Nandan said the council has also sought details of the financial resources of all registered temples and mutts for security-related assessment.

"We have sought details of resources for security reasons only. The BSRTC does not have any role in the day-to-day handling of their resources. This will help us assess the security aspects of temples and mutts," he added.

There are 2,499 temples and mutts registered with the BSRTC across all 38 districts. The council maintains records of the assets of these religious places and supervises their activities, Nandan said.

He added that the BSRTC is in the process of nominating conveners in all districts to work for the promotion and propagation of Sanatan Dharma in coordination with the shrines.

"The convenors will also ensure that all registered shrines hold 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja' on full moon and new moon days respectively every month," he said. PTI PKD MNB