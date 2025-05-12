Bihar: Couple, 2 children killed as bus hits motorcycle

Sasaram, May 12 (PTI) A couple and their two children died when a bus hit their two-wheeler in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Monday.

The accident happened near Etawah village when a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Shah (36), his wife Kanchan Devi (32), their daughter Ardhana (8) and son Aryan (6).

Ramesh, his wife and daughter died on the spot, while his son succumbed to injuries during treatment, SHO of Karakat police station Bhagirath Kumar said.

The driver of the bus fled with the vehicle, he added.

Enraged locals blocked the highway near Karup Bazar by keeping the bodies on the road. It was only after the intervention of the senior officers of the district administration that protesters cleared the road.

"A case has been registered and a search is on for the bus and its driver," said the SHO.