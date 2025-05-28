Bihar court sentences BJP MLA to 2 years in jail over criminal intimidation case

Darbhanga: A Bihar court has sentenced BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and his aide to two years in prison in a 2019 case of criminal intimidation.

The order was passed on Tuesday by the MP/MLA court at Darbhanga.

The MLA, who represents the district's Alinagar constituency, and his associate Suresh Yadav, were in 2019 accused by a local resident of assault and snatching cash.

The court held both the accused guilty and sentenced them to two years in jail, besides slapping a fine of Rs one lakh each.

Failure to pay the fine will lead to an additional prison term of one month.

Talking to reporters after the verdict was pronounced, the MLA said, "I honour the court's judgment, but will challenge it in the Patna High Court.”

Sources in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said disqualification process may be initiated once a copy of the court order is received.