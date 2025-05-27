Bihar court sentences BJP MLA to two years' imprisonment in assault case

Patna, May 27 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav and an associate of his to two years of imprisonment each in connection with a 2019 assault case.

Special MP/MLA court's Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Mishri Lal Yadav and his associate Suresh Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Public Prosecutor Renu Jha said, "The Alinagar MLA had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court, which sentenced him to three months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 500." "Special Judge cum Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the Special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga in February sentenced the duo to three months of imprisonment each for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra in January 2019. Their pleas were rejected whereas the court accepted the plea of Umesh Mishra who had sought enhancement of their sentence," she said.

After admitting Mishra's plea and hearing both sides, the court enhanced their imprisonment from three months to two years and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on both, Jha added.

The MP/MLA court of Darbhanga on February 22 had sentenced the duo to three months of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 500 each for attacking and causing injury to Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila, on January 29, 2019.

Mishra, in his complaint, had claimed that he was attacked by the MLA and his associates outside his residence. PTI COR PKD ACD