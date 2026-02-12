Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

Begusarai (Bihar), Feb 12 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Begusarai district on Thursday awarded capital punishment to a person in connection with a triple murder case of 2019.

He had also killed his uncle and aunt earlier.

The court acquitted two other accused in the triple murder case.

Brajesh Kumar Singh, Additional District Judge-3 of the District Civil Court, sentenced Vikas Singh for murdering his brother and two others in 2019.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Ram Prakash Yadav said Vikash Singh is currently serving a life sentence in Beur Jail, Patna, for the murder of his uncle and aunt in 2012 and 2017, respectively. The court pronounced the sentence via video conferencing.

Vikas shot dead his brother Kunal Singh, sister-in-law Kanchan Devi and niece Sonam Kumari over a property dispute on October 27, 2019, in Machaha village under the jurisdiction of Singhaul police station.

While fleeing, he also shot at his nephew Shivam, injuring him. PTI COR PKD NN