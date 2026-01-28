Bihar courts receive bomb threat mails; premises searched

Muzaffarpur/Samastipur (Bihar), Jan 28 (PTI) Two courts in Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts of Bihar on Wednesday received bomb threats through emails.

The police evacuated both premises and conducted search operations, officials said.

"The threat came via an email at noon. It has turned out to be a hoax. Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the email," Muzaffarpur City SP Mohibullah Ansari said.

Bomb disposal and dog squads reached the spot, and a comprehensive search operation was launched. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) supervised the security arrangements.

Urging citizens not to believe in and spread rumours, the police said that the situation is under control, and all security protocols were followed.

In Samastipur, vice president of Bar Association, Straughan Paswan said, "The threat email came around 1:45 pm on Wednesday. A meeting of all judicial authorities took place, following which the court premises were evacuated, affecting the court's work." Earlier this month, several courts in Patna, Araria and Kishanganj districts of Bihar had received bomb threats through emails, all of which turned out to be hoaxes. PTI COR SUK NN