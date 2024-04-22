Bihar: CPI files complaint with EC against Giriraj Singh

Begusarai (Bihar), April 22 (PTI) The Communist Party of India's Bihar unit has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding an alleged hate speech by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

The Union Minister had reportedly said that he wouldn't seek votes from "pro-Pakistani anti-nationals" and those who "have problem with nationalism" during campaigning in Begusarai on April 19.

Terming Giriraj Singh's remark as hate speech and violation of election Model Code of Conduct, senior CPI leader and party's former Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Prasad Singh wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday and demanded immediate action against the Union Minister.

Giriraj Singh is seeking re-election from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat as the NDA nominee.

"His statement is provocative, inflammatory and against a particular community. The EC must examine the hate-speech by the BJP nominee and appropriate action must be initiated against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct", wrote Shatrughan Prasad Singh.

"This hate speech of Giriraj Singh will have an adverse impact on communal harmony. Besides, I would also like to request the EC to seek a written explanation/statement from the Union Minister why he hid the fact about the presence of Pakistan supporters in Begusarai from authorities concerned? He needs to explain it", the letter said.

"The EC must initiate appropriate action against Giriraj Singh for this hate speech", Singh told PTI on Monday.

Despite repeated attempts, the Union Minister was not available for comments. PTI COR PKD MNB