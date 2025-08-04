Bihar: CPI(ML) Arwal MLA Mahanand Singh sent to judicial custody in 24-year-old protest case

Jehanabad (Bihar) Aug 4 (PTI) A local court in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Monday sent CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Mahanand Singh to judicial custody in connection with a case related to a road blockade during a protest 24 years ago in 2001.

Singh was sent to judicial custody after the Jehanabad Civil Court rejected his bail plea in the case.

A case (No. 61/2001) was registered against him at Jehanabad Sadar police station in 2001 for blocking a road during a protest.

In a press statement issued by the party, "It is quite surprising that the party MLA from Arwal has been sent to judicial custody after 24 years of filing of the case. The case was related to a protest and blocking a road in 2001. Initially, there was confusion in the name of the accused also. Despite that, the MLA filed a bail plea before the court, which was rejected on Monday".

Rejecting his plea, the court ordered that he be kept in judicial custody for a few days.

Reacting to this, CPI (ML) office secretary Suhaib Alam said, "Those who fight for the rights of the people often have to go to jail. Our party has always been fighting for the cause of the common people and will continue to do so in the future."