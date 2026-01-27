Bihar: CPI(ML) L demands CBI probe into NEET aspirant death case, to conduct protest march

Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation's women and students wings on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the NEET aspirant death case and said they will launch a 10-day 'Beti Bachao Nyaya Yatra' from Jehanabad to Patna on February 4.

All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) and All India Students Association (AISA), the women's and student's wings of the party, respectively, also demanded Patna High Court's intervention in the case.

An 18-year-old woman from Jehanabad, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, was found unconscious in her room in a girls' hostel in Patna on January 6. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma.

Allegations of sexual assault were leveled, but those were initially denied by the police; however, the law enforcers later said that the forensic report of the student's clothes detected traces of semen.

Besides, the post-mortem report of the deceased indicated there were injuries on her private parts and nail abrasions on her body.

Speaking to reporters here, AIPWA national general secretary Meena Tiwari said, "I don't see any reason why the demand of the victim's family for a CBI probe is not being catered to. We align with that demand. We also urge the Patna High Court to intervene in the matter." The case is currently being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) constituted on the instructions of the home department.

Patna Police have already suspended two police officers -- Kadamkuan police station additional officer-in-charge Hemant Jha and Sub-inspector Roshni Kumari of Chitragupt Nagar police station – for dereliction of duty.

Tiwari announced that AIPWA and AISA will carry out a 10-day 'Beti Bachao Nyaya Yatra' from Jehanabad.

"We will launch the yatra on February 4 from Makhdumpur in Jehanabad, which will culminate with a protest before the state assembly in Patna on February 13," she said.

Tiwari charged the government with attempting to cover up the proceeds of the crime through a "deliberate delay" in the investigation process.

AISA state secretary Kumar Divyam said the yatra has a two-fold objective of justice and safety.

"There is no regulatory body. No one knows how many private hostels are operational in Patna. The government doesn't have proper data. Additionally, there's the issue of the safety of women in Patna," he asserted.

Divyam said there has been an overall "deterioration of the safe environment" for women students. PTI SUK ACD