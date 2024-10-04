Bihar: CPI(ML) Liberation defers Raj Bhavan march as governor is away

Patna, Oct 4 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, said that it deferred its proposed march to Raj Bhavan in Bihar on Friday to press for its demands after they came to know that the governor was out of town.

The party had planned the march to seek an all-party meeting followed by a special assembly session to take up issues like floods in the state, ongoing land survey and installation of smart prepaid electricity meters.

Bihar Secretary of the CPI(ML) Liberation, Kunal, told PTI that the decision to defer the march was taken in the 11th hour following a late realisation that the governor was not in town.

"When we came to know that neither Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, nor his designated official, is in town, the party decided to defer its MLAs' march to Raj Bhavan, scheduled for today,” Kunal said.

These issues will be discussed in the party's state-level meeting which is scheduled to take place here on Saturday, he said.

The meeting will be attended by CPI (M-L) Liberation’s general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The party has also been demanding a caste census/survey in the country and the grant of special category status to Bihar. PTI PKD SBN SBN