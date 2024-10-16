Bihar: CPI(ML) Liberation launches state-wide campaign

Patna, Oct 16 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation, which is a part of the INDIA bloc, launched a state-wide campaign on Wednesday with a host of demands seeking to uplift the standard of living of the socially marginalised people.

Addressing party workers in Nawada district, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the 'Badlo Bihar -Nayay Yatra' will continue till October 25.

"The Badlo Bihar - Nayay Yatra seeks pucca houses for the landless, MSP for farmers, employment for the youth, rural development, to uphold the Constitution and democracy, among other demands that affect poor, marginalised and the working class people of Bihar," he said.

"All town and city dwellers must have equal access to affordable housing, potable water, sanitation facilities and civic amenities. An all-India caste census must be conducted and the ambit of the reservation should be widened on that basis," he added.

Bhattacharya alleged the ongoing land survey in Bihar was an attempt to evict the poor from their lands by the Nitish Kumar government.

"The state government is targeting the poor living on their lands for generations. We urge the government to immediately stop this exercise. Next time, whenever the government plans to launch it, it will have to first give a guarantee to the poor that they would be provided lands after completion of the exercise," he said.

He claimed the state government was not concerned about the problems being faced by the people of the state.

"What happened to the grant of Rs 2 lakh to every poor family as promised by Nitish Kumar? After the caste survey in the state, the Bihar government announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for 95 lakh poor families. There has been no initiative by the government to fulfil that promise," he said.

"The local administration is not issuing income certificates to those earning below Rs 72,000 per annum. This has resulted in a lot of families being deprived of the benefits of this promise," he said.

The party will organise a 'Nayay Sammelan' in Patna on October 27 to highlight the failures of the state government, he added. PTI CORR PKD SOM