Bihar: CPI(ML) Liberation MLA sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Bhojpur (Bihar), Feb 13 (PTI) An MP/MLA court in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday sentenced CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Manoj Manzil to life imprisonment in a 2015 murder case.

While the CPI(ML) Liberation claimed it was a conspiracy against him and he was "framed", the accused MLA said he would appeal against the order at the Patna High Court.

Experts, however, opined that following the conviction, the legislator from Agiaon may be disqualified from the assembly under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

The MP/MLA court also sentenced 22 others to life imprisonment in the case, which pertains to the murder of Jaiprakash Singh, a resident of Badgaon in Azimabad police station area in Bhojpur district on August 20, 2015.

Immediately after the court's verdict, Manoj Manzil, who was attending the budget session of the state assembly, was arrested by the police.

Manzil, while being taken by the police to Ara (district headquarters of Bhojpur), said he would file an appeal against the decision in the high court.

The party said Manzil has been framed in the case and it would organise state-wide protests on February 14 against the court's decision.

"It's a conspiracy against him (Manzil). He has been framed. The party will continue to raise the voices of Dalits and weaker sections of the society. The party would organise state-wide protests against the decision of the court on February 14," it said in the statement.

Jaiprakash Singh was beaten with sticks and bricks by 23 people, including Manzil, when he was returning home on August 20, 2015, the deceased's son Chandan Kumar alleged in the police complaint.

Kumar said his father was later taken to an undisclosed location by the accused.

His mutilated body was recovered a week later in Azimabad police station area.