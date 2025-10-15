Bihar cradle of civilisation, but does not get respect it deserves: KG Suresh

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Bihar has been the cradle of civilisation, but it still does not get the respect it deserves, IHC Director Prof KG Suresh said on Wednesday at the launch of a book on politics in Bihar.

He was speaking at the release of the book Neele Akash Ka Sach - Untold Stories of Bihar and Jharkhand, written by journalist Amarendra Kumar.

"Bihar has been the cradle of civilisation. Even today, whether it is bureaucracy, intellectuals, or judiciary, there is no field where Bihar does not have a contribution," Suresh said.

"Why is it that Bihar is still not given the respect it deserves? This is a matter of deep contemplation … Sometimes I feel that when people leave Bihar and attain a high position, they do not want to go back to Bihar. People of Bihar are constructing metros, bridges, buildings, institutions, but why is Bihar not witnessing the same?" the former IIMC chairman said.

He said he has met very few from Bihar who want to return to their state post-retirement.

"We have lost golden opportunities for development, change. Even today, allegations, accusations have become political discussions in Bihar. No one talks about the journey of Bihar," Suresh said.

The bureaucrat rued that even as an election is around the corner in the eastern state, the chatter is about seat-sharing and electoral roll but not the matter that concerns the people.

"Where are the issues?" he wondered.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) President Ram Bahadur Rai, meanwhile, lauded the book and said it brings out such details about the fodder scam of Bihar which are not well known.

"'Chara Ghotala' is the main story of the book. What people knew about it was limited. This book discusses it in great detail," Rai said.

"The message of this book is that there should not be any more scams," he said.

Amarendra Kumar's book, which is in Hindi, begins with Bihar's partition and Jharkhand's formation.

The book details the background, struggles, and ultimately the political tug-of-war that took place during the Jharkhand movement, leading to the state's creation.

It also details the fodder scam - how crores of rupees were siphoned from the government treasury through fake bills, and how the scam changed the face of Bihar politics.

Former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi feature prominently in the book. PTI AO VN VN