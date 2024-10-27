Bihar: Cricketer Ishan Kishan's father Pranav Pandey joins JD(U)

Patna, Oct 27 (PTI) Cricketer Ishan Kishan's father Pranav Kumar Pandey joined Bihar Chief Minister's Nitish Kumar JD (U) here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Pandey was inducted into the party in the presence of several top leaders, including national working president of JD (U) Sanjay Kumar Jha and the party's state unit chief, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, at a function here.

Immediately after joining the party, Pandey said, "I am feeling happy after coming back to the party once again. Our leader, Nitish Kumar, has always been an inspiration for me. Now, I will work hard and strengthen the party under the direction of my seniors".

While speaking on the occasion, Jha said, "Pandey never left the party. He just took a break to make his son an international cricketer. Now, that Ishan is playing for the country and performing well in international cricket matches, Pandey has now decided to actively work for the party. His joining will certainly strengthen the party". PTI PKD RG