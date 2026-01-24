Bihar criminal carrying Rs 50,000 bounty arrested from Nagaland

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Jan 24 (PTI) Bihar Police on Saturday arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from Nagaland in connection with an extortion case, officials said.

The accused, Rahul Yadav, an active member of the Chhotu Yadav gang and a resident of Latra village within Gopalpur police station limts in Bhagalpur district, was apprehended from Dimapur.

According to a police statement, the arrest followed complaints received on January 15 that two unidentified criminals were demanding money from shopkeepers at Dholbazza market.

"After a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SP constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which tracked down Yadav and arrested him along with four mobile phones allegedly used in the crime," the statement said.

During interrogation, the accused led investigators to the recovery of illegal arms and ammunition from Latra village, officials said.

Officials said Yadav is named in at least 14 criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, extortion and arms offences. PTI SUK MNB