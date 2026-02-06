Bihar: Criminal wanted in over 30 cases killed in encounter

Vaishali (Bihar), Feb 6 (PTI) A wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with police in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Abhijit Kumar (31) alias Prince Kumar, was wanted in over 30 cases of dacoity, arms Act, loot and jewellery heists.

Police also arrested one of his associates during the encounter.

Talking to reporters, Vaishali SP Vikram Sihag said, "Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF and district police personnel reached a particular location in Hanuman Nagar where Kumar was hiding. On seeing the police team, he and his associate fired upon them. In retaliatory firing, Kumar sustained bullet wounds and both were overpowered".

Kumar was taken to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the SP said.

According to police sources, Kumar was a member of jailed gangster Subodh Singh, a resident of Chistipur village in Nalanda district. PTI PKD MNB