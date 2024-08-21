Bihar decides to launch ‘social register’ to create database of beneficiaries of govt schemes

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to launch a family-based ‘social register’ to create a database of beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The council of ministers approved a proposal by the Information Technology Department to launch the ‘social register’ which will act as a Unified Service Delivery Platform, Cabinet Secretariat's Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth told reporters after the meeting.

The department will prepare a unified platform, which will be called ‘Bihar-One’, for the purpose, he said.

“The aim of launching this register is to develop a database of all beneficiaries who are availing of government welfare schemes in the state," Siddharth said. In future, those who want to avail benefits of such welfare schemes will have to first register themselves with the portal and each individual will be allotted a specific registry number, he said.

"With the help of that number, the government can find out details about benefits of the schemes that are being availed by an individual in the state," the official said.

The social registry system will also reduce fraud and duplication of beneficiaries and provide a monitoring mechanism for the living standards, he said.

The department will spend Rs 85.23 crore in developing the 'social register', he said, adding that the process will start very soon.

The cabinet also decided to reduce registration charges on new vehicles to prevent loss of revenue, said the ACS, adding that the decision has been taken in view of the lower motor vehicle registration charges in the neighbouring states.

It was also decided in the cabinet meeting that the government will soon launch vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer.

“The government will provide such vaccines at all government health facilities in the state.

The state government will invest Rs 150 crore in the procurement of such vaccines for the purpose, he said. PTI PKD BDC