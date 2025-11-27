Bihar deputy CM calls on Shah

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday, with the two leaders discussing issues related to the state's development, officials said.

Choudhary, who held the deputy chief minister's post in the previous Cabinet, has retained the role. He was also elected leader of Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party in Bihar after the NDA's sweeping victory in the Assembly polls, securing 202 of the 243 seats.

The BJP won 89 of the 243 seats and emerged as the single-largest party with 14 ministers in the new Cabinet. PTI ABS RHL