Bihar deputy CM Sinha orders strict action against land encroachment, forged documents

Purnea (Bihar), Dec 26 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday directed officials to ensure that 'ghushpaithye', especially Bangladeshi nationals, do not encroach on government or other land using forged documents.

Sinha, who holds the revenue and land reforms portfolio, issued the instructions during a ‘Janta Darbar’ in Purnea district.

He said, "Officers must ensure that any land, including those belonging to the government, should not be encroached by mafia or people on the basis of forged documents. Officers should also ensure that 'ghushpaithye', especially Bangladeshi nationals, don’t encroach government or other land by forging documents." He warned that if officials of the revenue and land reforms department are involved in such activities, strict action must be taken against them.

He said corrupt officials will be caught even after their retirement.

"The department will identify officials of the revenue and land reforms department who are in collusion with the land mafia. Strict action will be initiated against them," he said.

The Seemanchal region, comprising Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts, are close to the Bangladesh border. PTI PKD MNB