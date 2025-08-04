Bihar Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit to be new chief secretary from Sept 1

Patna, August 4 (PTI) Bihar Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit, one of the most celebrated IAS officers in the state, has been appointed as the next chief secretary, an official notification said on Monday.

The notification by the general administration department said the 1991-batch IAS officer will succeed Amrit Lal Meena, who retires this month.

In his distinguished career, Amrit has handled many crucial assignments.

For years he had been heading the disaster management department and was given the charge of health during COVID-19 pandemic. PTI NAC PKD MNB