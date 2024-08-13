Bihar: DRI seizes 5.58 kg of Asiatic elephant ivory, four arrested

Patna, Aug 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four persons involved in illegal trade of Asiatic Elephant ivory and seized 5.58 kg of ivory from their possession in Bihar's Siwan district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI sleuths initiated an operation against a gang involved on the outskirts of Siwan in Bihar.

"The seizure included two pieces of Asiatic Elephant Ivory, collectively weighing 5.58 kg. The ivory, obtained from the endangered Asian Elephant (Elephas maximus), holds significant black-market value, driven by illegal demand despite stringent global and domestic bans in place", said the statement issued by DRI (Patna) here on Tuesday.

"DRI officials apprehended all four individuals, including the kingpin of the gang. Officers of the Forest Department, Patna and Siwan, were immediately informed and they are now coordinating with DRI in its investigation", said the statement.

The DRI, however, did not reveal the name of the accused nor the day when they were arrested.

The Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which classifies the elephant as a protected species under Schedule I, strictly prohibits the trade of ivory. The global community, through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), has also reinforced this protection by placing the Asian Elephant in Appendix I, thereby banning all international trade of ivory since 1989. PTI PKD RG