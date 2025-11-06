Bihar Dy CM alleges attack on convoy: CEC orders immediate action

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday directed the Bihar DGP to take "immediate action" after state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged an attack on his convoy by RJD supporters.

"No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands. Strict action will be taken against the miscreants," an official said quoting Kumar.

Sinha alleged that his convoy was attacked by RJD supporters in his assembly constituency of Lakhisarai.

The CEC has directed the DGP to take immediate action, the official said.

The poll authority has requested all voters to cast their votes in their respective booths without any fear.