Bihar Dy CM dares Rabri Devi to reveal culprit's name in NEET aspirant death case

Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) A day after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi alleged that “a minister’s son” is involved in the NEET aspirant death case, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on Friday dared her to reveal the name, and promised to put the culprit behind bars “within 24 hours”.

Choudhary also accused the opposition of playing politics over the issue.

In a video posted on X, the deputy CM said, “If Rabri Devi claims that the son of a minister is involved in the incident, she should come up with his name.” “If Rabri Devi doesn't take the name in public, it would imply that she is concealing evidence. She should take the name of the person involved, and we will ensure he ends up in jail irrespective of the political post he holds and his affiliations,” Choudhary added.

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar last month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in coma for several days. Her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

The Bihar government recently recommended a CBI probe into the case, which was being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rabri Devi had said, "There is no district in Bihar where crimes are not happening. The government and the home minister are silent on this (NEET aspirant death case). They have handed over the case to the CBI after covering up all the facts." The RJD MLC alleged that the state government was trying to save the culprits, because those involved in the crime are "either ministers in the Bihar government or their sons". PTI SUK RBT