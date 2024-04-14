Bihar Dy CM praises BJP manifesto, says party committed to building developed India by 2047

Patna, April 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary praised the BJP manifesto, asserting that the party is committed to building a developed India by 2047.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Chaudhary, who is also the BJP's state president, said, "The manifesto prioritises the wellbeing of the youth, women, farmers, and the underprivileged. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is moving forward with GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti) and is dedicated to building a developed India by 2047." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times.

The Deputy CM highlighted that the PM is striving for a developed India through self-reliance and fostering inclusive growth for all sections of society, in accordance with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

He added, "The manifesto provides Modi Ki Guarantee for the poor, middle-class, women, youth, senior citizens, and farmers. It discusses empowering three crore rural women to become 'Lakhpati Didis', promoting women participation in the workforce, creating high-value jobs by expanding India's top-tier startup ecosystem to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and more." He also mentioned that the manifesto ensures free health services through Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and Arogya Mandir.

Similarly, Union Minister R K Singh, seeking re-election from Arrah Lok Sabha seat, told reporters, "The primary focus of our Sankalp Patra is the PM's vision of a developed nation by 2047. To achieve this goal, the PM has addressed numerous issues through the manifesto. Key highlights include the Uniform Civil Code, ration for poor people, and the aspiration for India to emerge as a global leader in all sectors. India is poised to become the world's third-largest economy." Commenting on the BJP's manifesto, Chirag Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (an alliance partner of the NDA), told reporters, "The manifesto presents a comprehensive list of PM Modi's guarantees that fulfill the aspirations of every Indian. It focuses on the overall development of the state." PTI PKD MNB