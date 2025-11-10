Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav express grief at loss of lives in Delhi blast

Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in the explosion that took place near Red Fort in Delhi and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The explosion claimed eight lives and injured 24 others.

"I am deeply distressed by the news of the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. May God grant swift recovery to the injured citizens, that is my prayer. In this difficult time, my full sympathies are with the affected families. Om Shanti," Choudhary said in a post on X.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also mourned the deaths in the Delhi explosion.

In a video message, Yadav said, "I heard the tragic news of a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. Such an explosion in the country's capital is alarming and distressing." He expressed condolences to those who have lost their close ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

"In matters of national security, be it Pulwama or Pahalgam, we have stood firmly with the government. Nothing is more important than the security and sovereignty of the country," the RJD leader said.

He urged the central government to conduct a thorough investigation into this and reassure the public through fair and transparent action, while teaching the culprits the harshest possible lesson.

"How long will Indians live under the shadow of fear? Jai Hind," Yadav said.

The second and last phase of the Bihar assembly elections will be held on Tuesday. PTI PKD NN