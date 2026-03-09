Bihar Dy CM Sinha warns striking revenue officers of departmental action

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday issued a stern warning to the striking circle and revenue officers to resume their duties at the earliest or face departmental action.

Officers and other staff from nearly all 537 circles resumed their indefinite strike on Monday, alleging that the state government had failed to honour assurances given during earlier talks with Sinha that led to the suspension of the previous agitation.

The officers first launched an indefinite strike on February 2 after the state cabinet's January 29 decision to create the new post of sub-divisional revenue officer (SDRO) on a par with deputy collector land reforms (DCLR).

Talking to reporters, Sinha said, "If you want to do your job, do it with a spirit of service. Action will be taken against those who don't work properly. If the striking employees don't join their duties at the earliest, they will have to face strict departmental action." Sinha also holds the portfolio of the revenue and land reforms department.

He said, "This is not the time to go on strike. March is the month for enhancing the department's reputation and performance. We should send a positive message by solving people's problems. Strikes send a wrong message to the public." "If they don't join their duties at the earliest, the government may make new recruitments in the department," he said.

The deputy chief minister further alleged that there could be a conspiracy behind the agitation and warned that those involved, including land mafia, would face action. PTI PKD MNB