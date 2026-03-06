Bihar Dy CM, state BJP chief welcome appointment of new governor

Patna, Mar 6 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday welcomed the appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain as the state's new governor and expressed confidence that his vast defence experience will benefit the state.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi also hailed the development in which Hasnain replaces Arif Mohammed Khan as the state’s governor.

The appointment was a part of a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts effected in several states and Union territories by President Droupadi Murmu late on Thursday night.

In a post on X, Choudhary said the new governor’s “experience, discipline, and foresight in national service will provide a new direction to Bihar's development and good governance. My best wishes for his successful tenure.” Responding to the appointment, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi told reporters: “It’s good that Bihar has got a retired senior defence official as the new governor of Bihar. His experience will certainly benefit the people of Bihar.” PTI PKD NN